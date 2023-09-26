Hairston earns Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Player of the Week honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston has added another weekly honor to his name. This time on a national level, being awarded the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honor by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

This award follows Hairston’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week award that he was named to on Monday. Hairston earned both of these honors for his record-breaking game against Vanderbilt over the weekend. The sophomore became the first Wildcat to record a pair of pick-6s in one game, setting a new school record and tying an SEC record.

In the game, Hairston recorded four tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions for 83 yards. Hairston’s efforts helped Kentucky to a 45-28 win over Vanderbilt.

The FWAA selects a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week each week during the regular season, and every honored player is added to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 15 and from those selections, a national defensive player of the year will be honored with a trophy on Dec. 4.

