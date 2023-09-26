Gov. Andy Beshear visits Pike Co. for groundbreaking

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Pike County Tuesday to help break ground on a new vocational center.

While in the Big Sandy, Beshear met with local and state leaders to introduce the Millard Area Technical School.

“As Governor of an education-first administration, but more importantly as a dad, I understand how important it is that we invest in our students, so that they have every opportunity for a bright future,” Gov. Beshear said. “This new vocational facility is a major investment in keeping our talented young people right here in Kentucky.”

Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said it is one way for Pike County to “get back to where we need to be”.

“The new Millard Tech Center will prepare students in Pike County for the good-paying jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Dr. Adkins. “The new facility will also help those battling addiction get back on their feet and into the workforce. When we focus on solutions and work together, days like today are possible.”

Pike County leaders said the facility is one of the important ways they are working to build back their workforce.

Officials said the center will also be used as a rehabilitation center for Kentuckians battling addiction.

The school is estimated to cost $15 million.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.