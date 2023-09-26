Family and friends attend funeral for former Gov. Brereton Jones

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral services for former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones took place Tuesday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Woodford County.

Jones died at 84 years old.

Family, friends, lawmakers and politicians came out to honor the former governor.

“Driving out here to the church I was thinking of all the farms he developed. Different names he had,” Rick Waldman explained.

They said Jones always looked out for the common man and worked hard to help fellow Kentuckians.

Larry Perkins said Jones was also a jokester.

“And I was thinking, he would sit down next to me and put his hand in my pocket. And he would say ‘Oh Larry, I am so sorry, I’ve been in politics so long I have always had my hand in someone’s pocket. Just hard to break that habit,’” Perkins said.

Jones moved to Kentucky from West Virginia and would frequently tell people he came to the Commonwealth by choice, not by chance.

“He was a great governor and a great thoroughbred owner and breeder and just a great man,” former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear said.

Beshear also said Jones helped make it possible for governors to run for two terms while not wanting to use that advantage for himself.

