LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team announced on Monday that ESPN will broadcast their matchup with Miami in the ACC/SEC challenge.

The ACC/SEC challenge between the Wildcats and the Hurricanes’ men’s basketball teams will take place at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

