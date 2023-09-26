Convicted felon facing new charges following domestic violence complaint

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky felon is facing new charges for his role in an assault case.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Mercer Drive Monday night for a domestic violence complaint.

When they arrived, a woman at the home told police a family member who was living with her, later identified as Travis Parmley, 41, of Monticello, had thrown her to the floor and strangled her. Deputies observed marks on her neck and the victim said her neck, knee and back were hurting.

Parmley and another woman had left the home before police got there.

Another deputy soon spotted the suspect and the other woman behind a restaurant and brought them back to the home. No word on if the woman he left the home with was charged in the case.

During the investigation into the case, deputies learned Parmley had a rifle in his bedroom and that he was a convicted felon.

The woman was taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment

He is charged with strangulation, assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At last check, he was still being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

