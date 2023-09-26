CDC recommends first vaccine for RSV to protect infants

The CDC says while the new RSV vaccines are available at just some locations right now, their availability is expected to increase within the coming weeks.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for U.S. infants, according to the CDC. Now, they say a new vaccine could reduce that risk for babies by about 57% in the first six months after birth.

Baptist Health physician Dr. Jai Gilliam says the “triple-demic” they’re seeing includes three illnesses: COVID, Flu, and RSV.

Dr. Gilliam says they see COVID numbers rising, so it’s important to get tested for the illness.

“The best thing to do is if you’re having any upper respiratory symptoms like congestion, cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, the best thing to do is get to your doctor and be tested,” Dr. Gilliam said.

In August, the CDC recommended another new RSV immunization for infants. They also recommended RSV vaccines for adults 60 and over, which Dr. Gilliam says they have for some of their patients.

“We are trying to promote that here. Simply for the fact that hospitalizations and death rates are very high for this particular virus,” said Dr. Gilliam.

