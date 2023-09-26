Alice Lloyd College hosts convocation celebrating 100 years

Alice Lloyd convocation
Alice Lloyd convocation(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College is celebrating 100 years as a school.

Administrators hosted a convocation for the celebration with students and former staff in attendance.

”We’ve been observing this 100th year through the course of the year in various ways. We did want to have a couple of special events. One was here with the entire student body,” said Alice Lloyd College President Jim Stepp.

Stepp and former administrators spoke at the event, including Dr. Jerry Davis, who served as the president.

”Well, if you study its history, you’ll see that it’s remarkable that it’s here at all. Alice Lloyd and June Buchanan both wound up in Eastern Kentucky. They were very service oriented people,” said Dr. Jerry Davis.

Alice Lloyd College will have a community-wide celebration on Oct. 7 as part of its Appalachia Days Homecoming.

