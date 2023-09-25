WYMT Washington Correspondent breaks down latest news out of Washington

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, WYMT’s Steve Hensley spoke with Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa on the latest news out of Washington.

The topics included President Biden heading to the picket lines on Tuesday amid the UAW strike, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez’s indictment as well as what political leaders on both sides of the aisle are saying about Menendez’s legal woes, and the possibility of a government shutdown.

