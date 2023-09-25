VSP investigating deadly crash

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person has died following a crash in Lee County, Va.

Police say crash happened on September 21 at 4:55 p.m. on Route 636, approximately one mile south of Route 635.

A 2009 Pontiac G6 was heading south on the route when it reportedly veered off the left side of the road. Then, the car came back onto the roadway before going off the road on the left side again and hitting a tree.

Crystal G. Webb, 45, of St. Charles, Va., died at the scene. Police said Webb was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

