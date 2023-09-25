VSP investigating deadly crash

One person has died following a crash in Lee County, Virginia.
One person has died following a crash in Lee County, Virginia.(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person has died following a crash in Lee County, Va.

Police say crash happened on September 21 at 4:55 p.m. on Route 636, approximately one mile south of Route 635.

A 2009 Pontiac G6 was heading south on the route when it reportedly veered off the left side of the road. Then, the car came back onto the roadway before going off the road on the left side again and hitting a tree.

Crystal G. Webb, 45, of St. Charles, Va., died at the scene. Police said Webb was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests
Police scene tape
Skeletal remains found, police investigating
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Impact Awards
WYMT takes home 2023 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
The biggest reason for the growth in the Commonwealth comes from the work of Erik Hubbard and...
Motorsport continues to grow in Eastern Kentucky
Sorghum Festival
Sorghum Festival celebrates artisans and crafters in Morgan Co.
William H. Smedema
Sheriff: Tenn. man arrested after causing disturbance at motel