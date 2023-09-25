UK Men’s Basketball announces two exhibition games

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats will begin their 2023-24 campaign with two games against in-state opponents.

In a news release on Monday, the program announced they will host Georgetown College on Oct. 27. John Calipari’s squad will also face Kentucky State University on Nov. 2 as part of the Unity Series.

The Wildcats have faced Georgetown on two previous occasions with Calipari as head coach, winning both matchups including the most recent meeting back in 2019, 80-53.

Kentucky will face the Thorobreds for the second season in a row, winning last season’s contest, 111-53.

Both contests will take place inside Rupp Arena.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests
Police scene tape
Skeletal remains found, police investigating
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Courtesy of @UKAthletics
Kentucky names Week 5 matchup vs 22 Florida the 2023 Blue-White game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll
Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye(0)....
Top 25 College Football Coaches Poll announced
FILE - SEC Nation's Tim Tebow to be in Lexington for taping ahead of Florida vs. UK. (AP...
SEC Nation to visit Lexington for Florida vs. UK