UK Men’s Basketball announces two exhibition games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats will begin their 2023-24 campaign with two games against in-state opponents.

In a news release on Monday, the program announced they will host Georgetown College on Oct. 27. John Calipari’s squad will also face Kentucky State University on Nov. 2 as part of the Unity Series.

The Wildcats have faced Georgetown on two previous occasions with Calipari as head coach, winning both matchups including the most recent meeting back in 2019, 80-53.

Kentucky will face the Thorobreds for the second season in a row, winning last season’s contest, 111-53.

Both contests will take place inside Rupp Arena.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

