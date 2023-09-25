Top 5 plays from week 6 of HS football

By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the top plays from week six of high school football games across the mountains.

5. Rockcastle County’s Aaron Mullins makes leaping pick six.

4. Paintsville’s Anderson Lauffer makes a beautiful, fading, back-shoulder grab.

3. Pineville’s Sawyer Thompson jumps pass in stride for pick six.

2. Harlan’s Nate Montanaro pulls off a huge punt return.

1. Middlesboro’s Vincent Smith makes the whole Lynn Camp defense miss.

