Top 5 plays from week 6 of HS football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the top plays from week six of high school football games across the mountains.

5. Rockcastle County’s Aaron Mullins makes leaping pick six.

4. Paintsville’s Anderson Lauffer makes a beautiful, fading, back-shoulder grab.

3. Pineville’s Sawyer Thompson jumps pass in stride for pick six.

2. Harlan’s Nate Montanaro pulls off a huge punt return.

1. Middlesboro’s Vincent Smith makes the whole Lynn Camp defense miss.

