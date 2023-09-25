Starting the work week mostly dry, higher rain chances looming

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An isolated shower can not be ruled out on Monday, but most of the region will stay dry. However, we are tracking an increase in rain chances for the middle of the week.

Monday & Tuesday Forecast

Partly sunny conditions will linger across the region to kick off the work week. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s.

Into Monday night, we remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Tuesday also looks to start on a dry note. However, we are tracking rain chances to increase for the second half of Tuesday. Again, high temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Spotty showers are possible Tuesday night under a partly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Higher Rain Chances On The Way

For the middle of the work week, we are tracking scattered rain chances.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, and scattered showers look likely. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-70s. Lows fall into the lower-60s as scattered showers linger. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We see more clouds than Sun, and rain chances stick around. Keep the umbrella handy as scattered showers are possible. Highs remain in the mid-and-upper-70s, while lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast is trending slightly drier for Friday and the weekend.

Spotty showers will be possible Friday, but the coverage will not be as widespread as Wednesday and Thursday. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper70s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into the weekend, we are trending warmer. We look dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s, and lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.