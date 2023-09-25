Soggy weather pattern on tap for later this week, some storms possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have a mainly dry night and day on Tuesday to go, but by Tuesday night, it looks like a soggy pattern will set up for midweek.

Tonight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Some patchy fog is possible late.

Most of Tuesday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but by the evening and overnight hours, those rain chances will start moving in, thanks to a front that has been slowly approaching the region for a few days now. Highs top out near 80° before dropping into the low 60s overnight.

Wednesday looks soggy at times, but it will not be an all-day washout. The issue is there is a level 1 severe risk for Wednesday, which means storm chances and some of those could be a bit on the stronger side. We’re not expecting anything serious or widespread, but it might not be a bad idea to keep the First Alert Weather app handy just in case any warnings pop up. The showers and storms will keep most of us on the cooler side with highs averaging out in the upper 70s for most.

Scattered storm chances continue on Thursday and a few of those could be strong too. Again, not a washout, but a lot of folks could see rain at times during the day. Highs again stay in the upper 70s.

Friday, I think we start the day with some scattered showers and then they start to clear out by the evening hours, just in time for festivals and football. For the third day in a row, highs should again stay in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks fantastic as sunshine makes a return. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

