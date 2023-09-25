Skeletal remains found, police investigating

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Rowan County confirmed an investigation is underway after skeletal remains were reportedly found.

Officials with the Rowan County Coroner’s Office said the remains were found around 4 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area in the city limits of Morehead.

The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were human skeletal.

The remains will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

A search of the scene ended Sunday night, but officials said another search is scheduled on Monday.

