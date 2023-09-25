Sheriff: Tenn. man arrested after causing disturbance at motel

William H. Smedema
William H. Smedema(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root confirmed a Chattanooga, Tennessee man was arrested after reportedly causing a disturbance at a motel.

The incident happened at a motel in southern Laurel County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday.

Hotel staff said William H. Smedema, 35, did not pay his bill.

When staff asked Smedema to leave, he reportedly refused.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they could smell alcohol coming from Smedema.

Smedema also gave false identifying information, began cursing and made a disturbance, deputies confirmed.

During the arrest, deputies said Smedema briefly struggled.

He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and giving false identifying information.

Smedema was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

