Rocky Adkins presents more than $2 million to benefit Elliott Co.

Funding
Funding(MGN)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Elliott County Middle School hosted a ribbon cutting for its ‘Middle Commons’ outdoor recreation space.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins presented $2.3 million to support Elliott County.

“What an exciting day for Elliott County. Our administration will always put education first, and I’m proud we were able to support the Middle Commons space – one of the many ways educators and staff in this district are getting kids excited for school and excited to learn,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The recreational space was supported by a $35,150 grant from the Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Officials say the space will be used for activities, drama and band performances, school dances, intramural sports, outdoor classrooms and outdoor lunch seating.

“It’s great to be in my home county, supporting students and families with $2.3 million in funding,” Adkins said. “Gov. Beshear and I are committed to projects like these, because our people deserve infrastructure for continued growth, with smooth and safe roads, and our kids deserve to get a world-class education right here in Kentucky. We’re making sure they do.”

The funds will help improve roads, cybersecurity and support a non-profit and upgrade sewer infrastructure at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

  • $400,000 for resurfacing on Johnson Creek Road.
  • $15,705 to boost cybersecurity at Elliott County Fiscal Court governmental offices.
  • $1,549 to support The Salvation Army in Elliott County.
  • $1,900,000 in recommended Appalachian Regional Commission funding for the Little Sandy Hook Correctional Facility Sewer Service Improvements project.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Police scene tape
Skeletal remains found, police investigating
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Perry County Hall of Justice
Hazard landlord pleads not guilty to charges
One person has died following a crash in Lee County, Virginia.
VSP investigating deadly crash
Impact Awards
WYMT takes home 2023 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
The biggest reason for the growth in the Commonwealth comes from the work of Erik Hubbard and...
Motorsport continues to grow in Eastern Kentucky