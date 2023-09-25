Rocky Adkins presents more than $2 million to benefit Elliott Co.

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Elliott County Middle School hosted a ribbon cutting for its ‘Middle Commons’ outdoor recreation space.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins presented $2.3 million to support Elliott County.

“What an exciting day for Elliott County. Our administration will always put education first, and I’m proud we were able to support the Middle Commons space – one of the many ways educators and staff in this district are getting kids excited for school and excited to learn,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The recreational space was supported by a $35,150 grant from the Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Officials say the space will be used for activities, drama and band performances, school dances, intramural sports, outdoor classrooms and outdoor lunch seating.

“It’s great to be in my home county, supporting students and families with $2.3 million in funding,” Adkins said. “Gov. Beshear and I are committed to projects like these, because our people deserve infrastructure for continued growth, with smooth and safe roads, and our kids deserve to get a world-class education right here in Kentucky. We’re making sure they do.”

The funds will help improve roads, cybersecurity and support a non-profit and upgrade sewer infrastructure at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

$400,000 for resurfacing on Johnson Creek Road.

$15,705 to boost cybersecurity at Elliott County Fiscal Court governmental offices.

$1,549 to support The Salvation Army in Elliott County.

$1,900,000 in recommended Appalachian Regional Commission funding for the Little Sandy Hook Correctional Facility Sewer Service Improvements project.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.