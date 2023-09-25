Pike County appliance buyback program kicks off

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Conservation District is working to clean up the county one appliance at a time.

The annual appliance buyback program kicked off Monday, inviting Pike County residents to bring in big appliances to solid waste dumps across the county.

“Instead of people taking it to the heads of hollers or throwing it over the hillside and stuff, they can bring it to us and we will actually pay them,” said Lesia Birchfield with the Pike County Conservation District.

The event has grown in popularity over the years, seeing more appliances dropped off each time the program pops up.

“It shows that it’s working when you see them pull in there with these big loads. And it seems like everybody leaves with a smile on her face when they get that check,” said Pike County Solid Waste worker Fitch Reed.

Organizers say it is all about providing incentives for the people to properly dispose of large and potentially dangerous items.

“It helps clean help our environment, which makes it actually better for our community and our wildlife,” said Birchfield. “It makes it a safer place for all of us to live.”

The program continues through the week, hitting locations throughout the county to make it more accessible to everyone:

September 25- Belcher Lot

September 26- Marrowbone Lot

September 27- Belfry Lot

September 28- Phelps Lot

September 29- Johns Creek Recycling Center

October 2- Robinson Creek

Large appliances are purchased for $15, medium appliances are worth $7.50, and small items are worth $5. Accepted appliances include stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, deep freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, and water tanks.

The program requires photo ID to verify all drop-offs come from Pike County residents. Call (606) 432-4695 or check out the Facebook page for more information.

