Maxwell Hairston named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Maxwell Hairston has earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against...
Maxwell Hairston has earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Vanderbilt.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon sophomore Maxwell Hairston received SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Hairston, a Defensive Back from West Bloomfield, Michigan, had a career day against Vanderbilt, coming up with two interceptions that resulted in touchdowns in Kentucky’s 45-28 victory against the Commodores.

Hairston became the first Kentucky player to have two pick-sixes in a game.

