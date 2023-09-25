Maxwell Hairston named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon sophomore Maxwell Hairston received SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Hairston, a Defensive Back from West Bloomfield, Michigan, had a career day against Vanderbilt, coming up with two interceptions that resulted in touchdowns in Kentucky’s 45-28 victory against the Commodores.
Hairston became the first Kentucky player to have two pick-sixes in a game.
.@MHairston22 is the @SEC Defensive Player of the Week after a conference record two INTs returned for TDs last Saturday!— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 25, 2023
📰🔗 https://t.co/0iZc8tAzio pic.twitter.com/CZwaLbLzKX
