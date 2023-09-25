KYTC: Road closing next month will impact travel between two EKY towns

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are warning drivers who use US-460 west of downtown Salyersville to prepare for a detour starting Oct. 9.

The road will be closed between mile markers 10 and 10.6, or between KY-30 and Lee Prater Street and Water Works Street.

Construction is associated with the Ivy Point Hill roadway relocation and will result in the closing of the road.

Officials say this will impact travel between Salyersville and West Liberty.

The road is expected to reopen by Oct. 22.

A signed detour will be posted involving KY-30, the Mountain Parkway and KY-7.

Through traffic on US-460 can use KY-30 and the Mountain Parkway to reconnect with US 460 at the end of the Mountain Parkway.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.