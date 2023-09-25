Kickoff, TV channel revealed for Kentucky Football’s contest against Georgia
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what time Kentucky’s second SEC road game will start as well as where you can watch it.
In a news release Monday afternoon, the league announced kickoff for the Wildcats’ matchup on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Georgia will be at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Kentucky has not defeated Georgia in Athens since 2009.
📺 #SECFB on TV: Sept. 30— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 18, 2023
🗓️ https://t.co/rcz9kng4r2 pic.twitter.com/9mcordIPxD
The university also announced on Sunday, Kentucky’s contest against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 30 will be at noon on ESPN.
