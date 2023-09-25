Kickoff, TV channel revealed for Kentucky Football’s contest against Georgia

Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0)...
Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0) celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what time Kentucky’s second SEC road game will start as well as where you can watch it.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the league announced kickoff for the Wildcats’ matchup on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Georgia will be at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Kentucky has not defeated Georgia in Athens since 2009.

The university also announced on Sunday, Kentucky’s contest against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 30 will be at noon on ESPN.

