Kentucky names Week 5 matchup vs 22 Florida the 2023 Blue-White game
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football announced via Twitter/X that their week five matchup versus the number 22 ranked Florida Gators will be the Blue-White game.
People sitting on the away side and the student section are supposed to wear white and those on the home side are supposed to wear blue.
UK will kick off against Florida at noon on Saturday, Sept. 30.
