Judge drops most of lawsuit filed by UK football players against members of Lexington Police Dept.

The case dates back to 2021, when police charged the group with burglary in connection to a fight at a frat party.
By Brian Milam and Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge dismissed most of a lawsuit filed by five UK football players against Lexington police.

Their lawyers argued the accusation damaged their careers and reputations, even though the charges were dropped.

On Friday, a judge dismissed five of the lawsuit’s six claims.

A malicious prosecution claim against Lexington Police Detective Cory Vinlove can still move forward.

