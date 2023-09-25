Judge drops most of lawsuit filed by UK football players against members of Lexington Police Dept.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge dismissed most of a lawsuit filed by five UK football players against Lexington police.

The case dates back to 2021, when police charged the group with burglary in connection to a fight at a frat party.

Their lawyers argued the accusation damaged their careers and reputations, even though the charges were dropped.

On Friday, a judge dismissed five of the lawsuit’s six claims.

A malicious prosecution claim against Lexington Police Detective Cory Vinlove can still move forward.

