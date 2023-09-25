Hazard landlord pleads not guilty to charges

Perry County Hall of Justice
Perry County Hall of Justice(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County landlord Brian Carter, who was arraigned in Perry County District Court on Monday, has pled not guilty to wanton endangerment and failure to abide by city ordinance.

Carter was the owner of an apartment building in Hazard that caught on fire in June, leading to the evacuation of the building and a nearby structure referred to as the ‘Treehouse building,’ which he also owned.

Fire victim Gordon Fugate, who lost many of his belongings, said Carter should pay them back.

“I’m hoping that he gives us our rent money because we need it. We need it to take care of -- peoples’ got youngins’, you know. That would help,” said Fugate.

Another victim, Allie Barger, who lived in the Treehouse building, told WYMT she strongly disagrees with the not guilty plea.

“Brian Carter saying he’s not guilty is just insanity. He knew those apartments were not safe nor up to code. It’s time he admits his wrongs & faces the consequences. This has been a very devastating time for everyone involved. Justice needs to be served for this community,” said Barger in a written statement.

Carter and his lawyer, John Hansen, declined to do an interview. Hansen did however tell WYMT that he does not think the charges have any probable cause.

The pre-trial date for Brian Carter is set for Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Police scene tape
Skeletal remains found, police investigating
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Funding
Rocky Adkins presents more than $2 million to benefit Elliott Co.
One person has died following a crash in Lee County, Virginia.
VSP investigating deadly crash
Impact Awards
WYMT takes home 2023 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
The biggest reason for the growth in the Commonwealth comes from the work of Erik Hubbard and...
Motorsport continues to grow in Eastern Kentucky