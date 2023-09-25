Former governor lying in state at KY capital ahead of funeral

The honor guard for former Gov. Brereton C. Jones changes out every 30 minutes while he lies in...
(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton and RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Kentucky Governor who died last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Former Gov. Brereton Jones is lying in state at the capital in Frankfort. A state police honor guard is keeping vigil over the casket carrying Jones in the rotunda of the capital and anyone can come by to pay their respects.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Jones died September 18th at the age of 84 at his home following an illness.

He served as governor from 1991 until 1995. Jones moved to Kentucky from his home state of West Virginia to focus on thoroughbred racehorses.

As governor, he is remembered for pushing for progressive reforms and programs. He is also well known for meeting with people one on one both during the campaign and as governor—starting the “open door after 4″ to meet with Kentuckians and was known to sometimes not leave until the early hours of the morning to ensure he met with as many people as possible.

He’s also known for pushing both ethics and campaign finance reform laws and leaving the state with a surplus budget following a deficit when he was sworn in.

Gov. Jones’ funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway followed by a private burial.

His family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers to Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends, or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

