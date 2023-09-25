‘Divine Discontent’ mantra is UK’s main motivation heading into meeting with Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Mark Stoops’ weekly Monday news conference, the Wildcat head coach said last Saturday was a prime example of how hot this UK team can be at the start of a game.

The football Wildcats grabbed their first road win of the season after a 21-0 jump over Vanderbilt in the first quarter propelled the Cats to a 45-28 win over the Commodores.

“I thought last week, as a group, our offense really worked hard,” Stoops said. “With the receivers and [Devin Leary] getting on the same page, getting the timing down and trying to be more precise and consistent. At times, that showed up this past week.”

An area for growth for the Cats is containing pre-snap penalties and overall sloppiness on offense. The Cat’s offense had a total of 10 penalties, costing them 106 yards.

“We are going to get better,” Stoops said. “We are going to continue to work and grow.”

Looking ahead to an upcoming match-up with Florida on Saturday, perhaps the biggest concern for the Wildcats is defending the Gators’ run game, as Billy Napier has two of the best running backs in the SEC with sophomore Trevor Etienne and junior Montrell Johnson Jr. returning to the roster.

“It seems to always be a strength at Florida,” Stoops said. “They always have some good backs. They know a lot of their bigs and their explosives come off the run game and the play-action off of it. I think coach Napier does a really good job of being committed to that.”

The Wildcats have beaten the Gators for the past two seasons. The first of the two recent wins was in Oct. of 2021 where the Cats beat the Gators 20-13 at home. In the following season, UK traveled to Gainesville to hand Florida a 26-16 loss.

Stoops and company know they will meet Florida’s best this go-around.

“You know it is going to take a great effort,” Stoops said. “We are playing at home. We should have a great sense of pride. I think that term we use a lot in our program ‘Divine Discontent’, [shows] we know there is more out there. We know we can play better and that ought to be our motivation.”

With a ramp-up in conference competition coming Kentucky’s way, Stoops hopes BBN can muster up some early-morning energy for the noon kickoff.

“[We are] looking forward to getting home. We need the crowd packed and we need them loud.”

Saturday’s game is the Blue and White game. If your seats are on the North side (away and student) of the stadium, you are encouraged to wear white. If your seats are on the South (home) side, you are asked to wear blue.

