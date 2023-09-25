Campbell Co. woman submits timesheets for dead caregiver, commits TennCare fraud: TBI

Johnson was charged on Sept. 20 with two counts of TennCare fraud, one count of theft of services over $10,000, one count of theft of services over $1,000 and 11 counts of forgery.
Campbell Co. woman submits timesheets for dead caregiver, commits TennCare fraud: TBI
Campbell Co. woman submits timesheets for dead caregiver, commits TennCare fraud: TBI(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County woman has been indicted and is facing several charges in a case of TennCare fraud, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

The woman, identified as employer Vicky Lynn Johnson, 49, was accused of submitting claims for services not provided by TennCare CHOICES program caregivers. Between June 2021 and May 2023, Johnson obtained fraudulent assistance payments and submitted timesheets for a deceased caregiver, TBI said.

Johnson was charged on Sept. 20 with two counts of TennCare fraud, one count of theft of services over $10,000, one count of theft of services over $1,000 and 11 counts of forgery.

She was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Skeletal remains found, police investigating
.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests
William H. Smedema
Sheriff: Tenn. man arrested after causing disturbance at motel
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

A post in a Facebook group - that has since been shut down - with post after post offering...
WKYT Investigates | Scammers proliferate amid popularity of blockbuster obesity drug
Kentucky Utilities announced that they are adding two new charging stations to Kentucky’s...
Kentucky Utilities adds more EV charging stations
WYMT First Alert Weather
Soggy weather pattern on tap for later this week, some storms possible
Stolen Car
Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office urging folks to guard against theft