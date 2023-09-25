Campbell Co. woman submits timesheets for dead caregiver, commits TennCare fraud: TBI

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County woman has been indicted and is facing several charges in a case of TennCare fraud, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

The woman, identified as employer Vicky Lynn Johnson, 49, was accused of submitting claims for services not provided by TennCare CHOICES program caregivers. Between June 2021 and May 2023, Johnson obtained fraudulent assistance payments and submitted timesheets for a deceased caregiver, TBI said.

Johnson was charged on Sept. 20 with two counts of TennCare fraud, one count of theft of services over $10,000, one count of theft of services over $1,000 and 11 counts of forgery.

She was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

