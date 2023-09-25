Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 6

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the mountain top 10 after week six brought to you by Alice Lloyd College.

1. Corbin

The Redhounds dominated Hazard on the road, 42-0.

2. Pikeville

It was the Panther’s bye week.

3. Bell County

The Bobcats handled McCreary Central, 46-7, on the road.

4. Southwestern

The Warriors took down North Laurel, 28-0.

5. Johnson Central

The Golden Eagles defeated Boyd County, 53-14.

6. Belfry

The Pirates snapped a two-game skid against Magoffin County on the road, 42-12.

7. Rockcastle County

The Rockets tied their season-high scoring output in a 63-28 win over the 8th ranked Clay County Tigers.

8. Clay County

The Tigers fell to Rockcastle County, 63-28.

9. Lawrence County

The Bulldogs make their season debut on the mountain top 10 after their third consecutive win over Estill County, 33-12.

10. Perry Central

The Commodores beat Martin County in Inez, 42-21.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Skeletal remains found, police investigating
.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests
William H. Smedema
Sheriff: Tenn. man arrested after causing disturbance at motel
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0), Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Adou Thiero (3) encourage a teammate from...
ESPN to broadcast UK basketball in ACC/SEC challenge vs Miami
wymt
Top 5 plays from week 6 of HS football
Florida vs. UK at noon on Saturday
‘Divine Discontent’ mantra is UK’s main motivation heading into meeting with Florida
Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0)...
Kickoff, TV channel revealed for Kentucky Football’s contest against Georgia