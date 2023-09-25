Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 6
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the mountain top 10 after week six brought to you by Alice Lloyd College.
1. Corbin
The Redhounds dominated Hazard on the road, 42-0.
2. Pikeville
It was the Panther’s bye week.
3. Bell County
The Bobcats handled McCreary Central, 46-7, on the road.
4. Southwestern
The Warriors took down North Laurel, 28-0.
5. Johnson Central
The Golden Eagles defeated Boyd County, 53-14.
6. Belfry
The Pirates snapped a two-game skid against Magoffin County on the road, 42-12.
7. Rockcastle County
The Rockets tied their season-high scoring output in a 63-28 win over the 8th ranked Clay County Tigers.
8. Clay County
The Tigers fell to Rockcastle County, 63-28.
9. Lawrence County
The Bulldogs make their season debut on the mountain top 10 after their third consecutive win over Estill County, 33-12.
10. Perry Central
The Commodores beat Martin County in Inez, 42-21.
