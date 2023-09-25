Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the mountain top 10 after week six brought to you by Alice Lloyd College.

1. Corbin

The Redhounds dominated Hazard on the road, 42-0.

2. Pikeville

It was the Panther’s bye week.

3. Bell County

The Bobcats handled McCreary Central, 46-7, on the road.

4. Southwestern

The Warriors took down North Laurel, 28-0.

5. Johnson Central

The Golden Eagles defeated Boyd County, 53-14.

6. Belfry

The Pirates snapped a two-game skid against Magoffin County on the road, 42-12.

7. Rockcastle County

The Rockets tied their season-high scoring output in a 63-28 win over the 8th ranked Clay County Tigers.

8. Clay County

The Tigers fell to Rockcastle County, 63-28.

9. Lawrence County

The Bulldogs make their season debut on the mountain top 10 after their third consecutive win over Estill County, 33-12.

10. Perry Central

The Commodores beat Martin County in Inez, 42-21.

