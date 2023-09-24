WYMT takes home 2023 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Broadcast Awards were announced Sunday.

WYMT competes in division two, which includes all television stations other than Lexington or Louisville.

You can find WYMT’s winners below:

Sports Special:

First Place: Nate Johnson, John Lowe and Courtney Layne Brewer

Feature Reporting:

First Place: Olivia Calfee

Special Series:

First Place: Buddy Forbes

We would like to congratulate our colleagues at other television and radio stations across the commonwealth.

