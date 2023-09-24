WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - September 23, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week four of college football has wrapped, and it was another exciting Saturday for football fans across the region and the county.

Kentucky was on the road for their SEC opener with a revengeful trip to Nashville to meet with the Vanderbilt Commodores. UK came away with a 45-28 win over Vandy.

Tennessee is back in the win column with a 45-14 win over the University of Texas at San Antonio. Louisville stays undefeated on the season after a hefty 56-28 victory against Boston College.

Amidst the college football talk, Prestonsburg head coach Brandon Brewer gave WYMT Mountain Sports an update on Blackcat lineman Nick Adams’ condition after he left Friday’s game against Betsy Layne in an ambulance.

You can catch up on all of this and more below:

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
