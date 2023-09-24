Top 25 College Football Coaches Poll announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the fourth week of college football, the Coaches Poll Top 25 list has been updated.

Kentucky receives the most votes the program has seen this season with 87 following the Wildcat’s 45-28 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The 87 votes is a significant increase from the 28 the Cats picked up last week.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State swap spots this week after the Buckeyes’ last-second 17-14 win at Notre Dame., dropping the Fighting Irish four spots from No. 9 to No. 13.

Washington State had a significant jump in this week’s poll as they moved from the No. 24 spot to No. 17 after holding off Oregon State to grab a 38-35 win.

This week’s poll also has Colorado, Iowa, Clemson and UCLA dropping off the list to make room for now No. 24 Kansas and No. 25 Kansas State.

The Wildcat’s next matchup, the Florida Gators, makes its way on the list as well at the No. 23 position, following a 22-7 win over Charlotte.

Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25:

1. Georgia (4-0)

2. Michigan (4-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Florida State (4-0)

5. Texas (4-0)

6. USC (4-0)

7. Penn State (4-0)

8. Washington (4-0)

9. Oregon (4-0)

10. Utah (4-0)

11. Alabama (3-1)

12. LSU (3-1)

13. Notre Dame (4-1)

14. Oklahoma (4-0)

15. North Carolina (4-0)

16. Duke (4-0)

17. Washington State (4-0)

18. Miami (4-0)

19. Tennessee (3-1)

20. Ole Miss (3-1)

21. Oregon State (3-1)

22. Missouri (4-0)

23. Florida (3-1)

24. Kansas (4-0)

25. Kansas State (3-1)

