Top 25 College Football Coaches Poll announced

Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye(0)....
Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye(0). Kentucky moves to 4-0 on the season after win over Vanderbilt in Nashville. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the fourth week of college football, the Coaches Poll Top 25 list has been updated.

Kentucky receives the most votes the program has seen this season with 87 following the Wildcat’s 45-28 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The 87 votes is a significant increase from the 28 the Cats picked up last week.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State swap spots this week after the Buckeyes’ last-second 17-14 win at Notre Dame., dropping the Fighting Irish four spots from No. 9 to No. 13.

Washington State had a significant jump in this week’s poll as they moved from the No. 24 spot to No. 17 after holding off Oregon State to grab a 38-35 win.

This week’s poll also has Colorado, Iowa, Clemson and UCLA dropping off the list to make room for now No. 24 Kansas and No. 25 Kansas State.

The Wildcat’s next matchup, the Florida Gators, makes its way on the list as well at the No. 23 position, following a 22-7 win over Charlotte.

Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25:

1. Georgia (4-0)

2. Michigan (4-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Florida State (4-0)

5. Texas (4-0)

6. USC (4-0)

7. Penn State (4-0)

8. Washington (4-0)

9. Oregon (4-0)

10. Utah (4-0)

11. Alabama (3-1)

12. LSU (3-1)

13. Notre Dame (4-1)

14. Oklahoma (4-0)

15. North Carolina (4-0)

16. Duke (4-0)

17. Washington State (4-0)

18. Miami (4-0)

19. Tennessee (3-1)

20. Ole Miss (3-1)

21. Oregon State (3-1)

22. Missouri (4-0)

23. Florida (3-1)

24. Kansas (4-0)

25. Kansas State (3-1)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests

Latest News

WYMT
Kentucky takes down Vanderbilt in their first SEC & first road game of the season
Kentucky Wildcats
Three-star linebacker Devin Smith chooses Kentucky over LSU
Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0)...
Kentucky opens SEC play against Vanderbilt at noon
WYMT
Kentucky prepares for its first SEC road trip of the season vs Vanderbilt