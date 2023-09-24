Sorghum Festival celebrates artisans and crafters in Morgan Co.

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morgan County Sorghum Festival showcased the handcrafted work of artisans and crafters this weekend.

Festival Chair Belinda Jordan said they had a successful weekend.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

“The crafters sales have skyrocketed this weekend. The park with the free things for our youth has been a major hit, some of our food booths have already sold out. It’s been an amazing weekend for Morgan County and downtown West Liberty. It’s been perfect, perfect, perfect,” she explained.

The festival has supported local artists for more than 50 years and is now a staple for the community during this time of year.

“It is now a big event that we come together as a tradition of Morgan County, in downtown West Liberty where we have a 576 foot tent that runs from red light to red light filled of homemade crafts under the big top,” Jordan said. “It’s all about bringing money back into the county. Our food booths are all local clubs and organizations. There’s no outside county food vendors, all local people that’s making revenue that’s going back into the county during the whole year for the festival.”

The festival is not only a tradition for community members to attend, but it sees artists return year after year.

Jeff Gevedon is a woodturner that has sold his items at the festival for the past 15 years.

“I said, ‘Well I could do that,’” Gevedon said. “So, the next thing I know, I had a lathe, bought a lathe and some tools and everything and started turning and really enjoyed it.”

Gevedon said seeing some of the same vendors making handmade items at the festival is what makes the event even more special for him.

“The vendors and everything, you get to enjoy them, they become family,” Gevedon said. “You can’t wait to see them the next year and see how they’re doing. Seeing something that’s made in other states or countries even. Everything that I’ve seen here, as it’s always been, handmade, that person had their hands on it, making it.”

Gevedon added the immense effort Morgan Countains put into the festival is why he keeps coming back every year.

