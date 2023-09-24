Motorsport continues to grow in Eastern Kentucky

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - From drifting to rally car races, motorsport has grown quickly throughout Eastern Kentucky.

The biggest reason for the growth in the Commonwealth comes from the work of Erik Hubbard and the Backroads of Appalachia.

“Our purpose and mission as Backroads of Appalachia is to create economic development through motorsports,” Hubbard said.

The mission has attracted the attention on a national and international scale.

“We’re here to expose the area to rally,” president of Vermont Sportscar, Lance Smith, said. “I connected with Erik Hubbard from Backroads of Appalachia about three months ago. We started talking and he said he was putting this rally on, I visited the area, we did a small test here for another team and then we brought Vermont Sportscars team back here to compete in the rally. I understand his mission and I believe in it.”

Florarn Barral, a racer from Europe who has raced since 2011, started racing in the United States in 2018.

“Here it is awesome to see how people are interested in what we are doing. Barral said. “It’s great to share it with young children and with teenagers and adults and older people around McKee.”

For Hubbard, sharing the world of motorsport is much more than just showing off cool cars.

“We went to the elementary schools in Jackson County,” Hubbard said. “We talked about rally but most importantly we talked about math, science, staying in school, listen to your parents or grandparents.”

It is also a way to connect with a younger generation.

“It’s to inspire them,” Smith said. “To give them a reason to stay in school, to listen to their folks to have ambition in the world to go and do something.”

The work of Backroads of Appalachia has gotten a lot of support from various organizations and racers who are in support of Hubbard’s mission.

”Their whole message and outreach with their community program ... we came out to elementary schools, high schools, fundraisers through motorsport and everything he does with motorsport is fantastic for communities, especially for Kentucky,” Patrick Gruszka said.

Hubbard hopes to build rally racing and bring a national race into Kentucky.

