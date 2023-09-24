Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just as in the Coaches Poll Top 25 for week four of college football, the Kentucky Wildcats are seeing a large jump in votes received in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

In week three, UK only picked up 10 votes, and while the Cats have yet to make the Top 25 cut this season, UK received 41 votes this time around after the Cats’ first road win of the season where they took down Vanderbilt 45-28 on Saturday.

Saturday was a statement weekend for teams across the country with six ranked matchups on the CFB schedule. One of the most high-profile games was then No. 6 Ohio State traveling to meet with then No. 9 Notre Dame. It was looking like Ohio State was going to walk away with a loss, but with seconds left in regulation, the Buckeyes scored a game-winning touchdown to secure the 17-14 win.

Now, the Buckeyes sit at No. 4 while the Fighting Irish drop to No. 11.

A notable drop from the Top 25, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado made waves at the start of the season, beating TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State to start the season 3-0, but after a 42-6 loss to now No. 9 Oregon on the road, the Buffaloes fall from the No. 19 spot to off the list this week.

UCLA was also cut from the list after No. 10 Utah grabbed a 14-7 win over the Bruins to stay undefeated on the season.

Kentucky’s upcoming opponent, the Florida Gators, moved up three spots from No. 25 to No. 22., following their 22-7 win over Charlotte.

Here is the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia (4-0)

2. Michigan (4-0)

3. Texas (4-0)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Florida State (4-0)

6. Penn State (4-0)

7. Washington (4-0)

8. USC (4-0)

9. Oregon (4-0)

10. Utah (4-0)

11. Notre Dame (4-1)

12. Alabama (3-1)

13. LSU (3-1)

14. Oklahoma (4-0)

15. North Carolina (4-0)

16. Washington State (4-0)

17. Duke (4-0)

19. Miami (4-0)

19. Oregon State (3-1)

20. Ole Miss (3-1)

21. Tennesse (3-1)

22. Florida (3-1)

23. Missouri (4-0)

24. Kansas (4-0)

25. Fresno State (4-0)

