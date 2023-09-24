Clouds hang tough tonight, widespread shower chances return mid week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather has really been split today based on where you live. In the far eastern side of the mountains clouds from what was Tropical Storm Ophelia have moved into the region and kept temperatures on the cooler side with thermometers struggling to get into the mid 60s if that. On the western side of the coverage area near I-75 and Lake Cumberland, we’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. The clouds will hang tough tonight thanks to an approaching system from the west and that same system will likely bring us rain later in the week.

In the meantime tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 50s and we will likely see some patchy fog develop. On Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Clouds will thicken up in the afternoon and I can’t completely rule out a stray afternoon shower popping up. Similar conditions will be with us on Tuesday, but highs will be in the upper 70s, and rain chances will be slightly higher, around 20 percent or so.

The big changes to the forecast comes on Wednesday as a deep upper-level trough digs into the Ohio Valley. This system will also tap into a large amount of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and will likely bring us several rounds of rain on Wednesday and Thursday before beginning to exit the region on Friday. Highs those days will be in the lower to mid-70s with lows near the 60 mark.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.