WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - September 22, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week six of the Kentucky high school football regular season is in the books, and we still have some undefeated mountain teams.

Betsy Layne (6-0) shined bright in our ARH Game of the Week, defeating Prestonsburg.

The Corbin Redhounds (5-0) pitched a shutout at Hazard.

Bell County (6-0) picked up another road win at McCreary Central.

For local scores, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below:

Week 6 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week six of high school football
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Betsy Layne remains undefeated in week six ARH Game of the Week
Leslie County gets 2nd home win of the season over Paintsville, 27-16.
Leslie County gets 2nd home win of the season against Paintsville
WYMT
Week 5 Player of the Week: Knox Central’s Steve Partin