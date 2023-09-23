WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - September 22, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week six of the Kentucky high school football regular season is in the books, and we still have some undefeated mountain teams.

Betsy Layne (6-0) shined bright in our ARH Game of the Week, defeating Prestonsburg.

The Corbin Redhounds (5-0) pitched a shutout at Hazard.

Bell County (6-0) picked up another road win at McCreary Central.

For local scores, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below:

