WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - September 22, 2023
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week six of the Kentucky high school football regular season is in the books, and we still have some undefeated mountain teams.
Betsy Layne (6-0) shined bright in our ARH Game of the Week, defeating Prestonsburg.
The Corbin Redhounds (5-0) pitched a shutout at Hazard.
Bell County (6-0) picked up another road win at McCreary Central.
For local scores, click here.
You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below:
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.