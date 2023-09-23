Three-star linebacker Devin Smith chooses Kentucky over LSU

By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star linebacker Devin Smith committed to Kentucky football over LSU on Friday overnight to join a highly touted 2024 UK recruiting class.

The Brunswick, Georgia native is a 6′1″, 215-pound defensive player who has played the edge or as an inside linebacker. According to On3 rankings, Smith is the 62nd ranked linebacker in the country.

Smith is the 20th commit to join UK head football coach Mark Stoops’ 2024 recruiting class.

