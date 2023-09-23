Scores from across the mountains for week six of high school football

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week six of high school football.

FRIDAY (9/22):

Jenkins 6, East Ridge 56

Knott Central 34, Morgan County 50

Jackson County 40, Berea 25

Prestonsburg 14, Betsy Layne 33

Letcher Central 25, Breathitt County 21

Pike Central 28, Floyd Central 18

Corbin 42, Hazard 0

Boyd County 14, Johnson Central 53

Estill County 12, Lawrence County 33

Paintsville 16, Leslie County 27

Somerset 29, Lincoln County 7

Belfry 42, Magoffin County 12

Perry Central 42, Martin County 21

Bell County 46, McCreary Central 7

Lynn Camp 0, Middlesboro 36

Harlan 26, Pineville 32

South Laurel 6, Pulaski County 41

Clay County 26, Rockcastle County 63

North Laurel 0, Southwestern 28

Phelps 0, Tolsia (WV) 36

Taylor County 50, Wayne County 14

North Greene (TN) 7, Williamsburg 52

SATURDAY (9/23):

Shelby Valley is scheduled to take on Elizabethtown at 5 p.m.

