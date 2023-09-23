Scores from across the mountains for week six of high school football
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week six of high school football.
FRIDAY (9/22):
Jenkins 6, East Ridge 56
Knott Central 34, Morgan County 50
Jackson County 40, Berea 25
Prestonsburg 14, Betsy Layne 33
Letcher Central 25, Breathitt County 21
Pike Central 28, Floyd Central 18
Corbin 42, Hazard 0
Boyd County 14, Johnson Central 53
Estill County 12, Lawrence County 33
Paintsville 16, Leslie County 27
Somerset 29, Lincoln County 7
Belfry 42, Magoffin County 12
Perry Central 42, Martin County 21
Bell County 46, McCreary Central 7
Lynn Camp 0, Middlesboro 36
Harlan 26, Pineville 32
South Laurel 6, Pulaski County 41
Clay County 26, Rockcastle County 63
North Laurel 0, Southwestern 28
Phelps 0, Tolsia (WV) 36
Taylor County 50, Wayne County 14
North Greene (TN) 7, Williamsburg 52
SATURDAY (9/23):
Shelby Valley is scheduled to take on Elizabethtown at 5 p.m.
