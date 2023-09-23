Rockets take off in win over Clay County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rockcastle hosted Clay County in a Mountain Top 10 Matchup.

After going into the lockers up 29-20, the Rockets offense exploded past the Tigers in a 63-26 win.

Christian Larkey would open the scoring in the second half for the Rockets with a touchdown run to go up 36-20.

Tucker Warren would find Larkey through the air for a touchdown on the next Rocket drive to push the lead 42-20.

The Rockets showed out on both sides of the ball in the second half, including a pick six from Aaron Mullins.

Larkey would add his fourth touchdown of the night, his third in the second half to go up 56-20.

After recovering the onside kick, Rockcastle would cap off the second half domination with a 30 yard Warren touchdown run.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

Latest News

Pulaski beats South Laurel 41-6
Pulaski paints the town Maroon against Cardinals
Martin County vs. Perry Central
Perry Central’s early efforts earn them a road win against Martin County
Letcher Central vs. Breathitt County
Letcher Central comes from behind, downs Breathitt County on the road
Johnson Central gets their third straight win.
Johnson Central secures their third consecutive 28+ point win