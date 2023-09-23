Rockets take off in win over Clay County

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rockcastle hosted Clay County in a Mountain Top 10 Matchup.

After going into the lockers up 29-20, the Rockets offense exploded past the Tigers in a 63-26 win.

Christian Larkey would open the scoring in the second half for the Rockets with a touchdown run to go up 36-20.

Tucker Warren would find Larkey through the air for a touchdown on the next Rocket drive to push the lead 42-20.

The Rockets showed out on both sides of the ball in the second half, including a pick six from Aaron Mullins.

Larkey would add his fourth touchdown of the night, his third in the second half to go up 56-20.

After recovering the onside kick, Rockcastle would cap off the second half domination with a 30 yard Warren touchdown run.

