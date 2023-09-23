Pulaski paints the town Maroon against Cardinals
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County welcomed South Laurel for a week six matchup.
An explosive first quarter showed early signs of a 41-6 Maroon victory.
Pulaski County opened the first drive of the game marching down the field and capping it off with a touchdown pass from Zac Anderson to Ryan Anderson.
A Zac Anderson to Weatherington connection extended the Pulaski lead to 14.
Kasen Brock added another touchdown in the first quarter to go up 20-0.
Pulaski moves to 2-4 on the season and takes on Madison Central on September 29.
South Laurel is 4-2 and takes on North Laurel on the road in the First Priority Bowl on September 29.
