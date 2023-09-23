Pulaski County crash ends in DUI arrest

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on South Highway 27 on Friday night.

Police say Leona Lyons, 52, of Stearns, crossed into oncoming traffic and ran into Daron Neal, 36, also of Stearns.

Neal was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for his injuries. Police did not release what they are or his current condition.

Police determined during the investigation into the crash that Lyons was under the influence. She was taken to the hospital for evidence collection and then arrested.

The road was shut down for a while to allow crews time to clear the debris, but is back open.

Lyons is charged with wanton endangerment, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband, driving with a suspended license and failure to produce an insurance card.

At last check, she is still being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

