Prestonsburg, Betsy Layne presented checks during ARH Game of the Week

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the Prestonsburg Blackcats traveled to face the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

During the game, Brian Hunter, a physicians assistant at the ARH clinic in Harold, presented a $1,000 check to Betsy Layne Assistant Principal Patricia Hackworth.

Hunter also presented a $1,000 check to Prestonsburg Officer Brian Prater.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

