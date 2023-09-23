Prestonsburg, Betsy Layne presented checks during ARH Game of the Week

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the Prestonsburg Blackcats traveled to face the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

During the game, Brian Hunter, a physicians assistant at the ARH clinic in Harold, presented a $1,000 check to Betsy Layne Assistant Principal Patricia Hackworth.

Hunter also presented a $1,000 check to Prestonsburg Officer Brian Prater.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

