Pineville picks up first win of season against Harlan in Battle of US-119

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville came into Friday night’s contest looking for their first win of the 2023 season against arch rival, Harlan.

Allen Harris’s team fell behind in the early stages of the game and trailed at halftime but a furious comeback allowed the Mountain Lions to take the victory, 32-26.

With the victory, Pineville improves to 1-5 on the season.

The Green Dragons have dropped five in a row after winning their season opener against Hancock County out of Sneedville, Tennessee.

