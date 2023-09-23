Pike Central Hawks take flight in week six road win

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks picked up a 28-18 win on the road Friday night.

After the first quarter, the Hawks held a 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars would get on the board with 9:22 left to play in the second quarter. Colt Shelton passed to Brody Buck for a touchdown.

Three minutes before halftime, Floyd Central would take the lead. Shelton connected with Marvin McDonald to put the Jaguars up 12-7.

Pike Central scored with less than 25 seconds to play in the second quarter. At the half, the Hawks led 14-12.

In the second half, Pike Central outscored the Jaguars 14-6, securing their win.

With the 28-18 win, Pike Central improves to 5-1.

Floyd Central falls to 3-3.

You can catch highlights in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

Latest News

Martin County vs. Perry Central
Perry Central’s early efforts earn them a road win against Martin County
Week 6 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week six of high school football
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 6
Letcher Central vs. Breathitt County
Letcher Central comes from behind, downs Breathitt County on the road