Pike Central Hawks take flight in week six road win

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks picked up a 28-18 win on the road Friday night.

After the first quarter, the Hawks held a 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars would get on the board with 9:22 left to play in the second quarter. Colt Shelton passed to Brody Buck for a touchdown.

Three minutes before halftime, Floyd Central would take the lead. Shelton connected with Marvin McDonald to put the Jaguars up 12-7.

Pike Central scored with less than 25 seconds to play in the second quarter. At the half, the Hawks led 14-12.

In the second half, Pike Central outscored the Jaguars 14-6, securing their win.

With the 28-18 win, Pike Central improves to 5-1.

Floyd Central falls to 3-3.

