Perry Central’s early efforts earn them a road win against Martin County

Martin County vs. Perry Central
Martin County vs. Perry Central(WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County hosted Perry Central in week six of high school football. The Cardinals were looking to avoid their second loss in a row, and the Commodores wanted to stay in the win column.

On the Commodores’ first possession, senior running back Seth Jackson would run the ball to the 3-yard line and then finish off the possession with the first touchdown of the game a few plays later.

Jackson’s touchdown would spark a 21-0 run as Martin County struggled to run the ball through a solid Commodore defense.

To close out the half, freshman wide receiver for PCC Tyler Robinson caught a 15-yard TD pass with under a second to go in the second quarter, extending the Commodore’s lead to 28 at halftime.

The Cardinals eventually found some footing in the second half as they would put 21 points on the board, but the Cardinal defense could not contain the Commodores who would score two more touchdowns in the second half.

Mark Dixon’s squad secures two wins in a row with a 42-21 win over Martin County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

Latest News

Week 6 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week six of high school football
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 6
Letcher Central vs. Breathitt County
Letcher Central comes from behind, downs Breathitt County on the road
Pike Central vs Floyd Central
Pike Central Hawks take flight in week six road win