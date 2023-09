MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellowjackets are now 3-2 after their 36-0 victory against the Lynn Camp Wildcats.

Larry French’s squad set the tone early, scoring on their opening drive and never looking back.

Darrell Hendrix’s team started out winning two of their first three games but have since lost three straight.

