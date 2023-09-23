Letcher Central comes from behind, downs Breathitt County on the road

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Central beat Breathitt County 25-21 in Jackson Friday night.

The Bobcats went up 13-0 in a hurry behind a couple of rushing scores.

Letcher got on the board with under 90 seconds after a ridiculous one-handed catch from Quinton Williams.

The second half was back and forth, with Letcher scraping out the tight four-point win.

Breathitt County moves to 2-4.

Letcher Central goes to 4-2.

