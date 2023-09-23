Letcher Central comes from behind, downs Breathitt County on the road

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Central beat Breathitt County 25-21 in Jackson Friday night.

The Bobcats went up 13-0 in a hurry behind a couple of rushing scores.

Letcher got on the board with under 90 seconds after a ridiculous one-handed catch from Quinton Williams.

The second half was back and forth, with Letcher scraping out the tight four-point win.

Breathitt County moves to 2-4.

Letcher Central goes to 4-2.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

Latest News

After going into the lockers up 29-20, the Rockets offense exploded past the Tigers in a 63-26...
Rockets take off in win over Clay County
Pulaski beats South Laurel 41-6
Pulaski paints the town Maroon against Cardinals
Martin County vs. Perry Central
Perry Central’s early efforts earn them a road win against Martin County
Johnson Central gets their third straight win.
Johnson Central secures their third consecutive 28+ point win