Letcher Central comes from behind, downs Breathitt County on the road
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Central beat Breathitt County 25-21 in Jackson Friday night.
The Bobcats went up 13-0 in a hurry behind a couple of rushing scores.
Letcher got on the board with under 90 seconds after a ridiculous one-handed catch from Quinton Williams.
The second half was back and forth, with Letcher scraping out the tight four-point win.
Breathitt County moves to 2-4.
Letcher Central goes to 4-2.
