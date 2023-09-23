Leslie County gets 2nd home win of the season against Paintsville

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles won their second home game of the season in week six against the Paintsville Tigers, 27-16.

The Tigers jumped up early in the first quarter, 7-0, until Eagles quarterback Landry Collett found Dalton Baker on a scramble to tie the score back at 7.

Midway through the second quarter, Paintsville quarterback Alex Johnson threw a deep pass to wide receiver Anderson Lauffner who made a beautiful, back-shoulder, fading catch into the endzone.

This gave the Tigers a one-score lead, 14-7.

Later in the first half, a low snap by Paintsville’s center led to a fumble that was recovered by Leslie County. This set up the Eagles’ next possession, in which Collett connected with Baker again.

The Eagles missed the PAT, chipping the lead to 14-13.

Right before the halftime break, the Tigers tried to pull off a trick play, but it was intercepted by Leslie County’s Jayden Hacker.

Paintsville led at halftime, 14-13, but in the end, Leslie County rallied for their fourth win of the season, 27-16.

