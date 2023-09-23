Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt for its first SEC & first road game of the season

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Sep. 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky kicked off against Vanderbilt in Nashville at noon.

Follow along on this page or on our X/Twitter, @SportsOT, for updates throughout the game.

Around the twelve-minute mark of the first quarter, the Wildcats would get their first possession and start it out nicely with a big catch and run by UK wide receiver Dane Key.

At 9:51 in the first quarter, UK’s Jutahn McClain’s split the defense and sprinted into the end zone on his first run of the game for a 36-yard touchdown! This is Mclain’s first rushing touchdown of his career.

