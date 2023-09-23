Kentucky opens SEC play against Vanderbilt at noon

Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0)...
Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0) celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are in Nashville for their first SEC road trip of the season to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. It will be shown on the SEC Network.

We will have updates on the game on our X/Twitter, @SportsOT.

We will also have highlights from UK’s first road game of the season and other college football games later tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

Latest News

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt for its first SEC & first road game of the season
Kentucky Wildcats
Three-star linebacker Devin Smith chooses Kentucky over LSU
After going into the lockers up 29-20, the Rockets offense exploded past the Tigers in a 63-26...
Rockets take off in win over Clay County
Pulaski beats South Laurel 41-6
Pulaski paints the town Maroon against Cardinals