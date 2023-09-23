Kentucky opens SEC play against Vanderbilt at noon
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are in Nashville for their first SEC road trip of the season to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. It will be shown on the SEC Network.
We will have updates on the game on our X/Twitter, @SportsOT.
We will also have highlights from UK’s first road game of the season and other college football games later tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.