Johnson Central secures their third consecutive 28+ point win

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE (WYMT) - In week six of high school football, the Golden Eagles earned their third consecutive 28 points-or-more win when they beat Boyd County, 53-14, on the Golden Eagles’ home turf.

In the third quarter, sophomore running back Logan Music picked up the first touchdown of the second half to extend JC’s lead from the first half, 34-14.

A mix of pass plays and running plays from the Eagles in the second half helped the JC offense and special teams to 19 more points. The Lions would not find the endzone once in the third or fourth quarters.

The Golden Eagles secured a hefty 53-14 win over Boyd County as head coach Jesse Peck and his squad head into next week with a matchup with Corbin on the horizon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

Latest News

Martin County vs. Perry Central
Perry Central’s early efforts earn them a road win against Martin County
Week 6 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week six of high school football
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 6
Letcher Central vs. Breathitt County
Letcher Central comes from behind, downs Breathitt County on the road
Pike Central vs Floyd Central
Pike Central Hawks take flight in week six road win