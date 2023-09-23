Johnson Central secures their third consecutive 28+ point win

PAINTSVILLE (WYMT) - In week six of high school football, the Golden Eagles earned their third consecutive 28 points-or-more win when they beat Boyd County, 53-14, on the Golden Eagles’ home turf.

In the third quarter, sophomore running back Logan Music picked up the first touchdown of the second half to extend JC’s lead from the first half, 34-14.

A mix of pass plays and running plays from the Eagles in the second half helped the JC offense and special teams to 19 more points. The Lions would not find the endzone once in the third or fourth quarters.

The Golden Eagles secured a hefty 53-14 win over Boyd County as head coach Jesse Peck and his squad head into next week with a matchup with Corbin on the horizon.

